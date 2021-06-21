Wrapped NXM One Day Volume Hits $13.18 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $83.12 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $49.57 or 0.00152920 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00056643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00022255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.48 or 0.00674039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00080595 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

