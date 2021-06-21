Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $77,596,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after purchasing an additional 723,015 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

WH stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.79. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

