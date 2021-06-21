XMax Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $466,223.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, XMax has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $466,223.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00053675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.79 or 0.00663401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00078871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000285 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,091,198 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.