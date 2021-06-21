XTRABYTES Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $319.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00052709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00121638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00160305 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

