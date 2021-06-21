XYO Price Reaches $0.0048 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $61.77 million and $610,043.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.76 or 0.00664154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00078935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00038457 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.