Yap Stone (YAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $172,930.00

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. Yap Stone has a market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $172,930.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yap Stone coin can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yap Stone has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yap Stone alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.00676304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00079612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038843 BTC.

Yap Stone Coin Profile

YAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. Yap Stone’s official website is www.yapstone.pro . Yap Stone’s official message board is medium.com/@yapstonecity

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Buying and Selling Yap Stone

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yap Stone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yap Stone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yap Stone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yap Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yap Stone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.