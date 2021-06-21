yAxis Price Hits $5.24 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, yAxis has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00016640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a market cap of $4.88 million and $127,425.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00116755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00149113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,425.74 or 0.99850926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002582 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

