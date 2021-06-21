Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000762 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $44,417.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ycash has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00327640 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00131401 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00194571 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002052 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,267,931 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

