yearn.finance II (YFII) Price Hits $1,054.18

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.39 or 0.00671552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00079228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000287 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

