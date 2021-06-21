Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

YELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Yellow in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Yellow alerts:

NASDAQ YELL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. 721,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,713. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29. Yellow has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $332.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.25.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $5,549,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $4,879,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.