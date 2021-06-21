Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Yelp reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. Yelp has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -258.85 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $88,024.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Yelp by 32.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

