Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Yext also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,840 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.72. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.