YIELD App (YLD) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. YIELD App has a total market cap of $31.54 million and $520,119.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YIELD App has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00021662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00656257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00079115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00039621 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 109,858,976 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

