YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,015 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 108,363 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.11% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YPF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 511,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 409,427 shares during the last quarter.

YPF opened at $5.05 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.96.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. Research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.75.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

