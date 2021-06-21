yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.21 or 0.00013239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. yTSLA Finance has a total market capitalization of $279,409.66 and approximately $39,270.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00118994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00153854 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.65 or 0.99757670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002672 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Coin Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

