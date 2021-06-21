Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $28,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $114.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,687 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

