Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIG. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 11.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $753,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $64.16 on Monday. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

