Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will post sales of $32.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.72 million and the highest is $33.91 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $28.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $131.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $135.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $134.15 million, with estimates ranging from $129.88 million to $140.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CDR opened at $14.32 on Monday. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.15 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

