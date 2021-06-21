Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.35). Chiasma posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.21 on Monday. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

