Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce sales of $40.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.80 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $39.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $171.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.08 million to $176.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $234.75 million, with estimates ranging from $208.16 million to $266.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 309,477 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 191.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 368,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

CLVS stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $624.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

