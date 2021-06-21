Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Inovalon posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200 in the last ninety days. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth $129,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $32.09 on Monday. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.