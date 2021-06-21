Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.98. 952,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,783. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

