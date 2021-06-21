Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock remained flat at $$2.70 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 684,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.