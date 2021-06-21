Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. SYNNEX reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

NYSE SNX traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $119.52. 236,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,330. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $11,973,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

