Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report sales of $244.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.80 million and the highest is $273.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $88.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $965.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.80 million to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TALO. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 582,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,676 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

