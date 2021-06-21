Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.03. TripAdvisor posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.88. 2,224,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96.

In other news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $896,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,635 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after buying an additional 68,267 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

