Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $38.49 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $776.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

