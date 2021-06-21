Zacks: Analysts Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce $241.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.20 million and the lowest is $225.73 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $175.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $908.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.26 million to $920.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.13 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $431.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.02. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $453.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,079 shares of company stock worth $8,264,362 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,662,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

