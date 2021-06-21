Zacks: Analysts Expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). BioLineRx posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioLineRx.

BLRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.74 on Monday. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

