Zacks: Analysts Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post $2.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the highest is $2.41. Cintas reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cintas.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.79. 342,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 12-month low of $254.07 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

