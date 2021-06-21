Zacks: Analysts Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post sales of $28.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the lowest is $28.60 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $31.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $118.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $118.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $117.15 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $118.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $69.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $292.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

In other FS Bancorp news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $484,919.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,183.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. Insiders have sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658 in the last ninety days. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.