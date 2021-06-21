Zacks: Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.