Zacks: Analysts Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report $5.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.87 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $22.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.13 billion to $23.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.96 billion to $25.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $229.62 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

