Zacks: Analysts Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.60) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $548.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 60,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,183,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

