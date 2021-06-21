Zacks: Analysts Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,036,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,597. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.82. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.