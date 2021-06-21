Zacks: Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. V.F. reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.60. 1,442,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,471. V.F. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

