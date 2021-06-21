Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 71,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,430. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $417.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

