Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Post $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $2.05. Eli Lilly and posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.85. 150,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $2,084,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

