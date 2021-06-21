Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post sales of $18.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.54 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $77.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.56 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $83.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.10 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
GE opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.