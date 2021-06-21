Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post $174.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.05 million. Life Storage reported sales of $147.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $698.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.84 million to $711.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $742.67 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $767.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 51.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $105.92 on Monday. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

