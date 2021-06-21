Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.02. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.83 to $11.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

