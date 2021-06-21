Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Phreesia posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.58.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,738. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Phreesia by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 38,324 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

