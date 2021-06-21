Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post $5.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.44. Pool reported earnings of $3.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $10.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $452.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,365. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pool has a 52-week low of $256.85 and a 52-week high of $464.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Pool by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

