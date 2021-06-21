Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Announce -$4.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.09). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings of ($6.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($13.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 over the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,505,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $87.40. 2,814,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,773. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.19. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

