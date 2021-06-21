Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In related news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO opened at $41.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

