Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.25 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Shares of BERY opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.