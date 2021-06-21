Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million.

PAYA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

PAYA opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paya by 35.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paya by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

