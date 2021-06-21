Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.76 on Monday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

