Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Pure Storage posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 122,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,124,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,656,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,227,000 after purchasing an additional 256,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

