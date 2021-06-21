Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. Summit Materials reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.06. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

